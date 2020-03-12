Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus As Outbreak Hits ‘Elvis Presley’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: We now have simply acquired phrase that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have examined constructive for the coronavirus. Each have been down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie from Warner Bros. The 2-time Oscar winner Hanks is about to play Presley’s longtime supervisor Colonel Tom Parker within the mission. Warner Bros. was notified that somebody within the manufacturing had been recognized with coronavirus, the studio stated in an announcement to Deadline, including that the individual is receiving therapy and that “we’re working intently with the suitable Australian well being businesses to establish and phone anybody who could have are available in direct contact with the person.” Deadline acquired an announcement straight from Hanks: “Hiya, people. Rita and I are down right here in Australia. We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches. Rita had some chills that got here and went. Slight fevers too. To play issues proper, as is required on the earth proper now, we have been examined for the Coronavirus, and have been discovered to be constructive. Nicely, now. What to do subsequent? The Medical Officers have protocols that should be adopted. We Hanks’ might be examined, noticed, and remoted for so long as public well being and security requires. Not way more to it than a one-day-at-a-time method, no? We’ll maintain the world posted and up to date. Deal with yourselves!” – Tom Hanks

Warner Bros.’ untitled Elvis Presley film is scheduled to open on Oct. 1, 2021. That date is a good distance off, nevertheless, Hanks has a movie that’s opening a lot sooner on the schedule: Sony’s Greyhound which simply bought moved to Father’s Day weekend, June 12 from its Could eight launch final week. Hanks additionally has two extra motion pictures scheduled for 2020: Amblin/Common’s sci-fi film BIOS and Uni’s Information of the World on Dec. 25, each shot in New Mexico.

Hanks was just lately lauded with the Cecil B. DeMille award on the Golden Globes, and earned his sixth Oscar nomination for taking part in Mister Rogers in Sony/TriStar’s A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood within the supporting actor class.

It was only a matter of time earlier than somebody well-known would take a look at constructive for the coronavirus, however who higher than the beloved Tom Hanks to demystify this affliction.

He confirmed the information on his social media after Deadline broke the story:

Right here is Warner Bros.’s full assertion:

“We now have been made conscious that an organization member from our Elvis function movie, which is presently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has examined constructive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

We’re working intently with the suitable Australian well being businesses to establish and phone anybody who could have are available in direct contact with the person. The well being and security of our firm members is all the time our prime precedence, and we are taking precautions to guard everybody who works on our productions world wide.

The person who examined constructive for COVID-19 is presently receiving therapy.”