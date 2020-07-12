Tom Hanks and Michael Clark meet on ‘The Green Mile’

Set in the southern United States, in the midst of the Depression. Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) is a prison official in charge of guarding the Green Mile, a corridor that separates the cells of inmates sentenced to the electric chair. John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), a gigantic black man accused of brutally murdering two nine-year-old sisters, is awaiting their impending execution. Behind a naive and childish personality, Coffey hides a prodigious supernatural gift.

Michael Clarke Duncan, the big surprise

After Life imprisonment (1994), Frank Darabont chained a new hit on the big screen with The green Mile (1999), a film where the main plot also takes place in a prison. Based on the novel of the same title written by Stephen King, had four Oscar nominations, one of them for Best Film and the other in the Best Supporting Actor category, an award to which he repeated a nomination. Michael Clarke Duncan at the Golden Globes.

Although Michael Clarke Duncan’s performance garnered praise and attention in The Green Mile, the great protagonist of the film was Tom Hanks. When he played the role of prison official Paul Edgecomb, the Californian actor already had the vitola of one of the best actors in Hollywood, after winning two of the four Oscars he had been nominated for, until that date.

The Green Mile. EE.UU., 1999. 180 min. Drama. Dir.: Frank Darabont. Int.: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Doug Hutchison, Sam Rockwell, Barry Pepper, Jeffrey DeMunn, Michael Jeter.

