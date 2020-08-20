Tom Ellis is ‘Lucifer’ again twice

Today is the very devil, yes, in one of the most attractive versions of fiction. Tom Ellis is the irresistible protagonist of Lucifer. Taking advantage of the premiere of the fifth season of the series on Netflix on Friday, August 21 We review the British actor’s career on television, which although it may seem recent internationally, accumulates multiple jobs in his native country.

His first appearance on the small screen was in 2000, in an episode of the series Kiss me Kate (BBC). However, his first major role came in

2001, in the British crime series Nice Guy Eddie, in which he played Frank Bennett, the unexpected son and later collaborator of the main detective, Ricky Tomlinson. That year he also premiered The Life an Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby As soon as he finished filming his first series, we saw him on the tv movie Pollyanna (2003). In 2004 she participated in the fourth installment of the series Messiah, a BBC production in which he played Dr. Phillip Ryder. In the video we can see him in different sequences from Nice Guy Eddie.

Just a year later was included in the cast of Much Ado About Nothing, a telefilm included in the series ShakespeaRe-Told based on the comedy by the British writer Much ado About Nothing. The episode in question starred Damian Lewis (Life, Homeland) and also had Olivia Colman (Broadchurch, The Crown).

Undoubtedly, 2005 was a time of opportunity, because it also participated in the series Midsomer Murders, an established British fiction (on air since 1997). But it was not his last project of the year, since we also saw him in the series Waking the Dead. To end a period of so much project Entered the cast of the second season of the comedy No Angels. Their plot must have liked because they had their Justin again for the third batch.

As is the case in our country, in Great Britain there are also tabletop soap operas through which a good part of the popular faces of local interpretation parade, and Tom Ellis did the same in 2006. BBC One Daily Fiction EastEnders enlisted him to play Dr. Oliver Cousins.

The comedy reigned between 2006 and 2009 with his participation in The Catherine Tate Show, Suburban Shootout and Monday Monday, humorous fictions. But Tom Ellis also made time to be in one of the most successful productions of the time, Doctor Who, in the episode The last of the Time Lords. In fact, in 2009 she entered the cast of. Miranda, one of the most established comedies of the BBC until its end in 2015. In fact, in early 2020 there was a reunion of the cast in the special for the 10th anniversary of its premiere Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration.

From then on, his career began to take off, his first projects of international significance. Although in his country he still participated in The Fades (2011) and Gates (2012), two local productions, soon opened the doors of fantasy with Marline and Once upon a time, in which he put himself in the shoes of one of the classic heroes, Robin Hood himself. He has also been able to integrate into the police plots of Agatha Christie’s Poirot. In 2014 starred in the medical drama Rush and in 2015 it went through The Strain, but the real success came with a character of the most supernatural.

The descent into hell

This time the metaphor means something good. Tom Ellis’s great opportunity on a global level undoubtedly came with Lucifer. Never before has playing Satan been such good news. After accepting this role, the actor has taken a quality leap in his career that has brought him success and also fame.

From the hand of his seductive protagonist Ellis he enters the universe of DC Comics, since the series is an adaptation of The Sandman. So we see the devil come out of boring hell to see how mortals have it in the city of Los Angeles.

John P. FleenorNetflix

In its fifth season, premiering on Netflix on Friday, August 21, the mystery and humor return with new murders to solve. In the new batch we will see some new contributions: the appearance of Michael, the twin brother (and twisted) of Lucifer; the fourth episode, narrated in black and white, leads us to New York in 1946 and we will even enter the metadiscursive story through a crime that occurs on the set of a fictional television series entitled ¡Diablo! (which will have clear inspiration in the lives of Lucifer and Chloe).

The character has brought multiple joys to Tom Ellis. Lucifer It has also allowed him to go through another series very closely, The Flash, in the special episode Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3. Also, Netflix has already confirmed the sixth season of the series so we still have a devil for a while.

