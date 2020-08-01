Tom Cruise is tasked with the ‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol’

El agente Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), accused of a terrorist attack with bombs against the Kremlin, is disavowed along with the entire organization, when the President launched the call Ghost protocol. Left to his own devices and without resources, Ethan’s objective is to rehabilitate the good name of his agency and prevent a new attack. But Ethan sets out on this mission with a team of fugitives whose personal motives he doesn’t know well.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol It was the fourth installment in the film series that has always been starring Tom Cruise, who will step back into the shoes of the famous Ethan Hunt for the seventh time in a feature film slated to premiere in 2021.

The movie airing tonight on television was directed by Brad Bird, who put animation aside, after successfully filming The Incredibles (2004) o Ratatouille (2007), to get fully into the action of the universe Mission Impossible. The of Ghost protocol It was the first film in the saga in which he participated Jeremy Renner, who would later repeat in Mission Impossible: Secret Nation (2015), then under the command of Christopher McQuarrie, who has not released the scepter of the direction of the saga.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. EE.UU., 2011. Acción. 127 min. Dir.: Brad Bird. Int.: Tom Cruise, Paula Patton, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Michael Nyqvist, Anil Kapoor, Léa Seydoux, Josh Holloway, Vladimir Mashkov, Tom Wilkinson.

