Tom Brady Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers For $30M A Year After Leaving New England Patriots

TB to TB? Yep. Hours after confirming that he’s leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons, quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to phrases with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported right this moment that the deal is value a cool $30 mil a yr, give or take. Take a look at his tweet under.

Some people had posited that Brady was headed to Los Angeles to play for the Chargers, and the rumor mill went into overdrive after Deadline reported completely is launching a manufacturing firm. His 199 Productions is about up as a worldwide multi-platform content material firm to develop unique premium content material together with documentaries, characteristic movies and tv exhibits.

That principle recalled the scenario in 1988, when hockey all-timer Wayne Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. His spouse, Janet Jones Gretzky, was an aspiring actress on the time. Brady’s spouse is worldwide supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

However Brady was believed to wish to keep on the East Coast due to household concerns.

The quarterback named his manufacturing firm 199 Productions in a not-so-subtle nod to the place he was drafted by the New England Patriots — within the second-to-last spherical of the 2000 NFL Draft. He has gone on to win six Tremendous Bowl titles with the Pats, greater than every other participant, and has performed in a report 9. He additionally has been named league MVP 3 times and Tremendous Bowl MVP 4 instances and holds greater than 50 NFL information. They embody most common season video games gained by a quarterback (219) and playoff video games gained by a QB (30).

In different NFL free-agency information right this moment, former one-season Monday Night time Soccer coloration man Jason Witten has left the Dallas Cowboys to signal with the newly relocated Las Vegas Raiders.