‘Today’ Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBC’s Immediately present is the most recent to be affected by the coronavirus.

An worker on the third hour of Immediately examined constructive for COVID-19, co-host Savannah Guthrie instructed viewers this morning. She instructed viewers the community realized of the information in a single day and co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker took the morning off “out of an abundance of warning.”

“Each are high quality proper now, they really feel good, however warning is the order of the day,” Guthrie mentioned.

NBC Information president Noah Oppenheim mentioned in an announcement on the present’s web site that the workers member was experiencing “delicate signs” and receiving therapy.

“We’re absolutely supporting our colleague, who’s experiencing delicate signs and receiving medical care, and I do know you be part of me in sending our best possible for a fast restoration,” Oppenheim mentioned.

The community is asking staff who got here in touch with the affected workers to self-isolate.

The corporate is “taking all needed steps to make sure the well being and security of our groups, which incorporates a number of deep cleanings of our workplaces, management room and Studio 1A [where the show is produced],” Oppenheim mentioned

All editorial workers members on the third hour of Immediately had been requested to earn a living from home whereas NBC accomplished the social mapping train, the community mentioned.

Guthrie and co-host Hoda Kotb appeared on the high of the third hour of Immediately, and once more defined what had occurred. “Issues are completely different all day lengthy, together with the way in which we’re sitting,” Guthrie instructed viewers on the high of the hour, noting how she and her co-host had been spaced additional aside.

The present broadcast some earlier segments, together with an interview with Cheryl Hines of Curb Your Enthusiasm that ran on Feb. 3. However even that phase was interrupted by breaking information of the suspension of Wall Road buying and selling as markets plunged shortly after they opened at 9:30 a.m. ET.