Timur Bekmambetov Vertical Movie ‘V2. Escape from Hell’ To Use Remote Filming Methods During Coronavirus Crisis

EXCLUSIVE: Russian director Timur Bekmambetov has by no means been one to shrink back from a technical problem.

The modern Unfriended ($63m U.S. field workplace) and Looking ($75m) filmmaker is now engaged on his newest characteristic in his house nation, conflict pic V2. Escape from Hell. As we reported once we first revealed the venture in February, the movie is already notable as the primary blockbuster film to be shot completely in a vertical format.

Now, because the coronavirus pandemic disrupts movie and TV productions across the globe, Bekmambetov and his crew are planning to make the most of know-how to permit them to proceed taking pictures.

This Friday at Lenfilm studio in St. Petersburg, the manufacturing plans to movie a full air battle scene. To obtain this with minimal social contact, they may place lead actor Pavel Priluchny in a cockpit, with LED screens round him simulating the battle. The screens might be displaying footage from the online game Conflict Thunder, with Priluchny piloting a digital airplane within the sport, dogfighting towards actual players. After taking pictures, the footage might be introduced as much as scratch utilizing VFX.

‘V2. Escape from Hell’

Bazelevs studio / Voenfilm / MTS



Bekmambetov will direct the sequence remotely utilizing the Microsoft Groups collaboration platform. There can even be a stay solid of the shoot which might be broadcast on-line on social networks by the manufacturing.

“V2. Escape From Hell would be the first film about Phrase Conflict II designed for GenZ. We wish to narrate this story utilizing trendy and high-tech visible means,” Bekmambetov instructed us. “The taking pictures inside a pc sport will add leisure to the venture and totally immerse the viewer in what is going on on the display screen – an expertise that in the present day’s players get from Russian-made laptop video games with their excessive realism and a spotlight to element.”

“We’re making a conflict movie right here, and what’s broadcast within the information resembles a ‘army communiqué’ associated to coronavirus – there’s a curfew, meals provide interruptions, panicking inhabitants, and many others,” the filmmaker continued. “In the event that they had been happening making their movies throughout World Conflict II, least of all can we give in to despair now. We’re searching for new methods to proceed making our movies, and we’re helped by new applied sciences and a artistic strategy. This allows an ongoing taking pictures with out exposing the movie crew to well being dangers.”

V2. Escape From Hell is planning to launch in 2021 in two codecs – a horizontal model for cinemas and a vertical one for cell phones. It stars Priluchny as Mikhail Devyatayev, a captured Soviet pilot who leads an escape from a German focus camp by hijacking an plane. The story relies on actual occasions, the 75th anniversary of which was marked in February.

The film is co-produced by Bazelevs studio, Voenfilm and MTS cell operator. The movie would be the first venture of the brand new MTS Media platform to indicate content material in a vertical format.