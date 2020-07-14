Timothy Olyphant is ‘Hitman’, a video game agent

Agent 47 (Timothy Olyphant) is the most mysterious and elusive hitman in the profession. During the course of a mission, he becomes entangled in a matter of false treacherous presidents and colleagues. In addition to Interpol detective Mike Whittier (Dougray Scott), he is chased by the Russian secret services and his colleagues from The Agency. To try to save his life, Agent 47 kidnaps Nika Boronina (Olga Kurylenko), the lover of the gangster Mikhail Belicoff (Ulrich Thomsen).

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Agent 47’s first time in the cinema

Hitman is a co-production between the United States and France, directed by the French filmmaker Xavier Gens and based on the famous video game series which bears the same name. Timothy Olyphant played the role of the calling Agent 47, leading the cast of a film that had a sequel years later, Hitman: Agent 47 (2015), this time with Rupert Friend as the protagonist.

Hitman. EE.UU., 2007. 100 min. Acción. Dir.: Xavier Gens. Int.: Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott, Olga Kurylenko, Robert Knepper, Ulrich Thomsen, Michael Offei, Henry Ian Cusick.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.