TikTok Star Mark Thomas tests positive for Coronavirus

Mark Thomas, who’s a very fashionable TikTok star and has greater than 5 million followers on TikTok, has been examined positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The social media influencer disclosed the information of his prognosis on his official Twitter account 5 days again, that’s, on third of April 2020. Mark Thomas is simply 19 years outdated.

“I acquired my take a look at outcomes again at this time,” Thomas tweeted. “i examined positive for Covid-19. please don’t worry. im doing completely high quality and im okay. im simply specializing in myself for the second. all i ask is for positivity and prayers.”

Mark Thomas confirmed gratitude to his followers for their immense assist on his 19th birthday, which was on 29th of March 2020. “generally i really feel so rattling nugatory and alone and also you’re all all the time there to have my again and assist me and that i simply don’t get it, i couldn’t thanks all sufficient for all you’ve finished. you’re all the explanation im alive to this present day and that i owe the world to you all,” Thomas wrote. “what the f— did i do to deserve you guys.”

Mark Thomas on COVID-19 Signs and Take a look at Outcomes

When Mark Thomas was requested concerning the signs he confronted, he mentioned that he misplaced his sense of scent and style. He informed one in all his followers that he couldn’t style or scent for a couple of days. He mentioned, “im in a position to scent and style all the pieces once more, we’re simply watching my well being for the subsequent week to ensure im doing effectively and i’ve been. simply keep protected. keep indoors, drink a lot of water, and eat wholesome all you possibly can.”