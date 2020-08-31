This will be the return of the Mediaset presenters after the summer

After a more than well-deserved summer rest period, this year more desired than ever after the informational, communication and accompaniment effort carried out especially during the months of confinement, it is time to return to their positions for a large part of the team of presenters from Mediaset Spain.

Starting this weekend, the main communicators of the news and the news and live entertainment spaces of Telecinco and Cuatro will rejoin their respective programs, thus recovering contact through the screens with their millions of loyal viewers.

Jorge Javier returns

He Tuesday, September 1 the reincorporation of Jorge Javier Vazquez in front of ‘Save me’ and Sonsoles Ónega in ‘It’s already noon’ on Telecinco; that same day, they will return Risto Mejide and Joaquin Prat in front of the news spots on the afternoon of Cuatro, ‘Everything is a lie’ and ‘Four a day’, respectively. In the weekend editions of this last space they will continue Roberto Arce and Marta Reyero.

The live spaces of the Weekend in Telecinco they will also live this Saturday the return of Maria Patiño in front of ‘Socialité by Cazamariposas’ and the next September 5 that of Emma Garcia in front of ‘Viva la vida’. He Monday, September 7, Ana Rosa Quintana She will resume conducting ‘The Ana Rosa Program’.

All of them will regain ownership of their respective formats after the work carried out by Ana Terradillos and Patricia pardo, who have led ‘The Summer Program’; Marc Calderó and Veronica Dulanto as “opening act” for the exception of the News from “It’s already noon”; Carlota Sliding, Kiko Hernandez and Nuria Marin in the fireproof ‘Save me’ (the latter also in ‘Socialité by Cazamariposas’); Toñi Moreno giving continuity to his own production live on the weekend with “Viva la vida”; Marta Flich and Javier Gomez maintaining the irony and humor in “Everything is a lie”; and Monica Sanz completing the informative and current offer in ‘Four a day’.

