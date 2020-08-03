This week’s Netflix, Amazon and Movistar premiere series

New 13-episode NBC musical featuring Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a savvy computer programmer who will try to make her way in San Francisco in Zoe’s extraordinary playlist, starting Friday the 7th on HBO. But a somewhat unusual event, makes the young woman begin to listen to the most intimate needs, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs. A curse, in the form of a gift, that will connect the protagonist with the world as she has never done before.

Work It: To the rhythm of dreams (Netflix)

On Friday the 7th, the ex-Disney girl, Sabrina Carpenter, gets into the skin of Quinn Ackerman, a young woman with few qualities for dancing, in the new original film for the platform produced by the singer Alicia Keys. Along with a group of misfit dancers, Quinn will attempt to enter the college of her dreams by winning the annual institute competition.

Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)

The platform’s new original musical comedy arrives on Tuesday the 4th with 13 episodes following the love story of Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik), an Indian musician specializing in classical music, and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhary), a pop star whose acting ability is greater than your talent. Both undertake a journey of self-discovery to see if the opposite poles truly attract.

Vienna Blood (Movistar+)

Set in modernist Vienna, the BBC’s new fiction is based on Frank Tallis’ novels and with six episodes following in the footsteps of Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), a brilliant English physician, a disciple of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, who works with Detective Oskar Rheinhardt (Jürgen Maurer) to solve the mystery cases. This drama created and written by Steve Thompson, scriptwriter for Sherlock and Doctor Who,

It is available from Tuesday 4.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro returns on Friday the 7th with the latest installment in the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, where the sorcerer’s apprentice Douxie and the heroes of Arcadia embark on an adventure through the medieval Camelot. The quest will end in an apocalyptic battle

by the control of magic and will determine the fate of the supernatural worlds. With ten episodes, the DreamWorks animation fiction has the voices of Diego Luna and Mark Hamill, among others.

Framework 2 (Starzplay)

The Golden Globe winner for best actor Ramy Youssef, returns on Thursday 6 with a second season that takes him to Egypt in the hope of connecting with his roots. There he will meet Amani, a second cousin, who helps him make the spiritual journey he has sought so much to avoid falling back into old habits.

High Seas 3 (Netflix)

After deviating to rescue a group of castaways, the passengers of the Barbara de Braganza return on Friday the 7th with a third season loaded with new mysteries due to the appearance of Cassandra, who with sessions of spiritism disturbed Carolina. Meanwhile, a dangerous scientist in possession of a deadly virus could kill passengers

the new episodes of this Bambú fiction.

