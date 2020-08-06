This is the trailer for ‘Raised by wolves’, the ambitious series by Ridley Scott

It is not uncommon to see the name of Ridley Scott along with a television project. As a producer he has signed series such as The terror or The good wife. But Raised by wolves It is not another in the list of series where he is involved but he does not spend a minute using his talent as a director. He will be the director of the first episodes of this science fiction proposal and, after seeing the trailer, you can understand why.

Raised by wolves

Raised by wolves

focuses on themes that the director loves: science fiction, androids, the attempt to understand the human species and the feeling of an imminent threat. It wouldn't make sense that Scott, who has directed movies like Alien, Prometheus, Marte The Blade RunnerI don't want to make sure you have the visual bill for your classics. And, well, it's possible that HBO Max, the platform behind the project, agreed to award him a higher budget if he was the one behind the scenes.

















The argument? Planet Earth no longer exists for reasons unknown to us. Two androids called Father and Mother are programmed to help raise the human species on another planet.. In the new colony they realize that humans are difficult to control, especially when it comes to issues related to faith, which divide them more and more. But things seem to be complicated by the arrival of the wolf that threatens their lives.

The trailer chills with this Mother (Amanda Collin) explaining the tale of The three Little Pigs to the humans who must help nurture, educate and allow them to survive. Will the wolf be an external threat? Or is it an enemy she devised herself to once again unify humans separated by religious issues?

A promotional image of the series. (HBO Max)













Raised by wolves Written by Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott directs at least two episodes to lay the narrative and visual underpinnings, and Australian actor Travis Fimmel is part of the cast after leading a US television hit as Vikings.







