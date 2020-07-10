This is the forceful ending of Netflix’s ‘Cable Girls’

The Cable Girls They had to end in style or even because it was the first Spanish series of Netflix and it was time to say goodbye decently. Would they opt for “would they be happy and eat partridges” or for a much more dramatic and tragedy-toned closure? This was the main question for an audience that had only suffered since it met the telephone operators led by Blanca Suárez in 2017. With the final episodes released last Friday, audiences have finally had their answer.

The series created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, showing the end of the Civil War, he had entered a very thorny terrain for the protagonists, who had been fighting Franco’s troops (although Franco is never mentioned in the series). Lidia (Blanca Suárez) had ended up in a Re-education Center and, after being released by her friends, all the telephone operators except Lidia had ended up in the same center in the hands of Doña Carmen (Concha Velasco), eternal rival of her ex-daughter-in-law.









Blanca Suárez, the protagonist and narrator of ‘Las chicas del cable’ since 2017. (enrique baro ubach enrique baro ubach / Netflix)



The last episodes surprised by the way of dismissing both Carmen and Elisa (Ángela Cremonte), the ex-wife of Francisco (Yon González). Both obtained their redemption. First, Elisa, who betrayed the telephone operators, showed that she had done it for a good reason: she married a republican doctor who helped to remove people from the country and she could not allow her mission to fail.

In a confrontation with his mother and General Romero (Antonio Valero), who discovered that he had killed Carlos (Martiño Rivas), he died trying to save Carmen. AND the matriarch of the Cifuentes, repentant because she had collaborated with the murderer of her two daughters, he wanted to atone for his sins helping Lydia to save the telephone operators and the other prisoners of the Reeducation Center. At the time of executing the plan, when she saw that the prisoners managed to flee, she committed suicide before being detained by the Francoist authorities.

Concha Velasco, unexpected redemption at the end. (enrique baro ubach enrique baro ubach / Netflix)













The journey was not easy. They had problems to leave the institution, also to leave the train station with a vehicle bound for France and, when freedom was about to touch, Franco’s troops stopped the train. Lidia was clear about what she should do: she had to try to save them all, even if this meant that there was a possibility that she would not save herself.

The rest of the girls on the cable agreed with her: They had to try. And for a second it seemed that all of them would have a happy ending. Didn’t Carlota (Ana Fernández) and Óscar (Ana Polvorosa) have the right to be themselves in the United States and with an adoptive son as the son of the late Dolores? And wouldn’t it be having very bad milk to kill Marga (Nadia de Santiago) when she had just given birth to a son and had expanded her family with Pablo (Nico Romero)? And what about a Lydia who had also gone through everything and who had finally met with Eva, with Sofía (Denisse Peña) and with Francisco to return to being a family?







The plan was to get off the train, pretend a negotiation with the Francoist commanders who had stopped the train and, once in the engine room, activate the lever that would allow the train to reach France. There they would poison them with poison, which would give them time to activate the lever and return to the train. AND, While they managed to carry out most of the plan, they couldn’t run fast enough to reunite with their loved ones. New soldiers had arrived, and if the train slowed, it would be the end for all the people who were going into exile.









So Lidia, Marga, Carlota and Óscar ended their adventure in The Cable Girls Cornered inside a booth at the train station, aware that they had been the best friends they could have and that they had fought for a good more important than their own lives. Brave and with their heads held high, They left the hiding place to meet the certain death of the pistols of the Francoist troops.

Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández, Ana Polvorosa and Nadia de Santiago. (Netflix)



On the one hand, The cable girls gave a tragic outcome, with a scene to squeeze the tears of the viewer but at least saving the sadness of seeing the bodies of the girls being shot and killed. On the other hand, we could see a little more of them: again in the office clothes and with Mariángeles (Maggie Civantos) in the room. Had they met in heaven? Was it just a detail from the writers to remember them as ordinary superheroines?















