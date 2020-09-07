This is ‘Nasdrovia’, the incursion into the Russian mafia by Leonor Watling and Hugo Silva for Movistar +

Movistar + and Globomedia (The Mediapro Studio) have presented at the Vitoria-Gasteiz FesTVal Nasdrovia, a 6-part series starring Eleanor Watling and Hugo Silva which will premiere on November 6 on Movistar +.

The new fiction, based on the novel by Sergio Sarria (screenwriter for The intermediate or Chapter 0) The man who hated Paulo Coelho, tells the story of Edurne (Leonor Watling) and her partner and ex-husband, Julian (Hugo Silva), in the crisis of the 40s. Successful lawyers deeply stretched and somewhat snobby, without children and with a job that absorbs them, they have an atrocious fear of the future and loneliness. Their cynical little universe is reeling when the crisis of 40 and Franky (Luis Bermejo), a finished and exceptional cook specialized in Russian food. They can’t think of any other way to overcome their problems than to quit their jobs and open a Russian food restaurant. What they did not expect is that he would become the favorite of the mafia, and that his previously boring life would end up being a delusional and dangerous thriller.

The new comedy is based on Sergio Sarria’s novel published in 2016, and the writer and screenwriter also carries the weight of the series on his shoulders. “Although we have respected the universe of The man who hated Paulo CoelhoIn the adaptation process we have added important changes with respect to the novel. While in the book the story was told from the point of view of Julián (Hugo Silva) in the series we do it from the eyes of Edurne (Leonor Watling) since we wanted there to be a powerful female character in front of the testosterone world of the Russian mafia”explains Sarria. “However, we have tried to get away from the clichés and instead of drawing the typical Russian mobsters, we have taken them to other more unusual places. Our mobsters talk about Instagram, from the latest chapter of Game of Thrones, gluten allergies … and also scary when they have to give it. Nasdrovia it is an atypical comedy, where humor comes from comic situations and not from jokes “. In this sense, Javier Pons (Globomedia), has also highlighted the originality of the project: “It will surprise you with its unique approach, breaking boundaries between genres. A comedy that … maybe not so much”. To which he added: “Leonor Watling and Hugo Silva lead an excellent cast directed by Marc Vigil and which comes full of surprises from the East”. Susana Herreras (Movistar +) for her part, has assured: “It is a comedy that has a lot of thriller and I presume that its protagonists are the most different, funny, thuggish, intelligent and brilliant characters from the last projects we have worked on”.

The actress Leonor Watling, present at the press conference, highlighted about her character: “The scripts of the series are rich and complex. For me it is a gift to be in this series and that they have given me a character like Edurne“. In addition, the protagonist of Nasdrovia has also emphasized the unusual treatment of this fiction: “Movistar + has made a very strong commitment to a type of comedy unusual to see on television. I think it will surprise “, has pointed out.

For his part, Hugo Silva, connected by videoconference, has stated that “It is one of the projects that I liked the most and I am very happy to have worked with this team. I think that the audience will connect a lot with their protagonists … although they are not very good people”. “The two characters need to break up, move to another screen. Perhaps many of the viewers, after this strange and rare time —Referring to confinement— need to go to a second screen anyway “Silva has commented.

Along with Leonor Watling and Hugo Silva, we find the actor Luis Bermejo in the role of the chef specialized in Russian cuisine (Franky). The international cast is completed by Anton Yakovlev (Boris), Mark Ivanir (Aleksei), Michael John Treanor (Sergei), Yan Tual (Vasilli), or Kevin Brand (Yuri).

The recording of the six chapters of the series, which lasted eight weeks, took place in Madrid, and its surroundings. Spectators will be able to easily identify highly recognizable locations in the capital such as the Mercado de la Cebada, the Plaza de Santa Bárbara, Reina and Valverde streets or the Plaza de los Mostenses. The construction of Nasdrovia, the restaurant that gives its title to the series, has also been carried out in a place in the center of Madrid with total thoroughness.

