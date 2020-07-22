This is ‘Julie and the Phantoms’, the Netflix series from the creator of ‘HSM’ and ‘The descendants’

In Netflix they want their musical for young audiences and what better way to achieve success than with a series produced by Kenny Ortega, the man behind

High School Musical and

The descendants

, Disney’s most successful music franchises. Now, in addition, Netflix has communicated more than relevant information about the project, which It’s called It’s Julie and the Panthoms.

The series will feature Madison Reyes as Julie, a high school student who lost her passion for music after her mother's death.. How do you start to overcome it? When the ghosts of three musicians played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner are presented to him in his mother's old studio. They, who died in 1995, propose to form a band together: Julie and the Phantoms.









Will Julie fall in love with one of the ghosts? (KAILEY SCHWERMAN / NETFLIX / KAILEY SCHWERMAN / NETFLIX)



An image from the Kenny Ortega series. (Netflix)



The series will premiere on September 10. (This means that it was shot before the coronavirus that paralyzed dozens of Netflix productions) and has Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson and Savannah Lee May to complete the cast.

Kenny Ortega will be the producer and will also direct a few episodes, taking advantage of the fact that he signed a contract with Netflix in 2019, but the showrunners They will be Dan Cross and David Hodge.

The series premieres on September 10. (Netflix)













It is the adaptation of a Brazilian series called Julie and the Ghosts. which was broadcast between 2011 and 2012 by Nickelodeon Brasil.
















