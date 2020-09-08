This is how ‘Stranger things’ should end according to Millie Bobby Brown

It is very good to make it clear that the scriptwriters have the last word when it comes to a work of fiction, but the honesty of the actors with respect to their characters is also appreciated. Millie Bobby Brown, popular for her work on Stranger things, is very clear about how she wants her character to end: with a wedding.

The project, for the record, is stopped because of the pandemic and with the actress ready to resume the character. “I would like your story to end with a good ending. I trust the Duffer brothers very much that it will be beautiful and I will love it no matter what it is. ” But she has her preferences: “I would love for her to regain her powers because she is a heroine, she is a super-woman in a way.”.















And, above all, he wants a wedding. “She wants Mike, I want the two of them to get married. This is what I need. I want a wedding scene in Stranger things, period “he explained in an interview for Glamor. In your opinion it would be very interesting to see Eleven with the white wedding dress on and bleeding from the nose: “Doesn’t it seem like it just fits?”

The first teaser Stranger things led us to believe that season four was already a bit advanced. The reality, however, is that Millie Bobby Brown was dressing in the garments that had been awarded to her when she received the notice that she could now undress, that she had to confine herself. Perhaps this is why in the interview she was so excited about what should happen to her character: because she is waiting to return to Eleven, the girl who placed her in the forefront of the audiovisual industry.









In recent seasons it is estimated that receives a salary similar to that of Winona Ryder, moving between 300,000 and 350,000 dollars per episode (which means that he took more than 2.5 million in 2019 for his involvement in Stranger things 3). The salary increase was not bad at all: for the first one it is estimated that she could have only made $ 10,000 per episode as she was an unknown actress at the time of hiring.









The fourth season of Stranger thingsBesides, it won’t be the last. While Netflix series are having problems to produce more than three seasons under the orders of the platform (Ozark has achieved a fourth and it seems that due to his success at the Emmy Awards, where he is always mentioned for best drama along with the boys of Hawkins), brothers Ross and Matt Duffer warned in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that “the fourth season will not be the end.”







This does not mean that they do not have plans in mind: “We know what the end will be and we know when it will take place. The pandemic has given us time to look ahead and think about what is best for our series. ” Will there be a location for the wedding Eleven is looking forward to? Does this mean that they will have to reach a seventh or eighth season so that they are old enough to say “yes, I do”? A flashback to the future? Or will Millie Bobby Brown not be lucky enough to see her wishes come true?

Be that as it may, the 16-year-old actress is in a very good professional moment: This September 23 Enola Holmes premieres on Netflix, a movie where she plays Sherlock’s sister, who decides to search for her missing older brother. A record change for platform users who are used to seeing her nosebleed, fighting monsters, and moving objects with her mind.























