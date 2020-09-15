This is ‘DOC’, the series based on a real doctor that arrives on AXN on September 15

On Tuesday September 15 arrives at AXN DOC, fiction based on the true story of Dr. Pierdante Piccioni. The doctor reflected his experience in the book Less sweet and now it is the actor Luca Argentero who puts a face to history.

The synopsis of the series begins when Dr. Andrea Fanti (Luca Argentero), a brilliant internal medicine specialist but distant from his patients, suffers a severe head injury that causes complete amnesia that affects the last 12 years of his life. For the first time it is on the other side, on the patient’s. Lying in bed and stripped of years of memories, he faces a world in which everything is unknown to him: from his family to technology. Of course, he keeps his clinical eye for diagnoses. Therefore, he makes the decision to start from scratch in his workplace to try to be a better doctor than he was before the accident.

The series arrives on AXN on September 15 at 10:05 p.m. with a double premiere chapter preceded by the great success it has had in Italy, where it premiered at RAI in full confinement. The first episode of DOC, which aired in prime time in March, averaged more than eight million viewers, the channel’s best premiere since 2007.

Who’s who in the series

Luca Argentero plays Andrea Fanti, the main character based on the story of Piccioni, who suffered an incident on May 31, 2013. With a cold and distant character, he was one of the best doctors in the field of internal medicine. But an accident destroys the memories of his last 12 years, and also the person he was.

Agnese Tiberi es Sara Lazzaro, director of the hospital and ex-wife of Fanti. She will have to supervise his work after the injury while trying to balance professionalism and caring for him.

Raffaele Esposito it is Marco Sardoni. Disciplined and ambitious, he has always been in the shadow of Andrea in the hospital, until he takes advantage of her discharge to climb the hospital and become chief physician.

Beatrice Grannò plays Carolina Fanti. Daughter of Andrea and a medical student, she has psychological problems derived from a family tragedy and her relationship with her parents is distant.

Pierparolo Spollon it is Riccardo Bonvenga, a trainee who works on Dr. Fanti’s team.





Gianmarco Saurino it is Lorenzo Lazzarini, one of Andrea’s three assistants and also secretly in love with Dr. Giordano.

