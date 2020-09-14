This has been the reunion of the students of ‘Physics or chemistry’ without Úrsula Corberó

At Atresmedia they understand television events and have two underway. On the one hand, the return of Paco’s men whose filming began in August. For the other, the sequel to Physics or Chemistry, FoQ: The Reunion, which has already left us a photo to arouse interest. We refer to the meeting of the main Zurbarán students, all of them very changed, and with a very notable absence: that of Úrsula Corberó, which has not confirmed its presence in the production that made it famous in Spain.

In the photograph appear Andrés Cheung, Adrián Rodríguez, Andrea Duro, Leonor Martín, Maxi Iglesias, Adam Jezierski, Sandra Blázquez and Angy who will reprise the roles of Yan, David, Yoli, Cova, Cabano, Gorka, Alma and Paula. For the record, everyone in the photo will appear in FoQ: The Reunion but there are not all those who have already confirmed their return.









The image of the reunion.

(Atresmedia)



Among the former students who will return, the absence of Javier Calvo stands out, who will return to his character in some way even if Fer died in the last season of a shot. And there will also be at least four teachers: Ana Milan (Olimpia), Blanca Romero (Irene), Álex Barahona (Berto) and Marc Clotet (Cowboy).

Who does appear in one of the published photos is José Lamuño who had not appeared in the original series of Physics or Chemistry. He is possibly the most important new addition as he will play Oriol, Yoli’s future husband. Lamuño has been seen in Serve and protect, Ours, Runaway or the video of Not the time by Ana Guerra and Juan Magán.

And it must be remembered that the miniseries plans to focus on Yoli’s wedding as explained on the Atresmedia website: “Yoli’s wedding will be the great event that will bring together the Zurbarán teammates. A special event that will make all of them remember the good and the bad of the best time of their lives. They have all changed over time, some more than others, as their teachers tell them, although some of them seem to have trouble remembering who they were ”.









In charge of the script is Carlos García Miranda, responsible for writing the two episodes that are produced exclusively for Atresplayer Premium. This means that, as with

Poison of the Javis, it is not scheduled to air free. And are they in time to convince Úrsula Corberó? It remains to be seen if his commitments to Netflix and The paper house They allow you to even make a cameo. If he didn’t show up, he would burn us inside.















