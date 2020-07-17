This has been the historic goodbye of ‘The Breakfasts’ of TVE

On Friday, July 17, TVE has dismissed one of its mythical programs: The breakfast, a space that had been broadcast since 1994, two of the latest presented by Xabier Fortes, who returns to Canal 24 hours, where he will direct and present The night in 24 hours, informative that he already drove in the 2011-2012 season. “This has been everything after more than 26 years on the air. Although the format and spirit of this space, the information, interpretation and analysis of current events will remain the same for the next season, with another name and on another set but with the same rigor as always “, said the presenter in his farewell, who recalled all the professionals (in front and behind the camera) who have passed through the morning gathering of La 1 throughout his long life.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Since September we are going to see each other at night. It has been a pleasure, that you enjoy“were the last words of Fortes as presenter of the space. In the new course, his place first thing in the morning will be occupied Monica Lopez, the meteorologist of RTVE, which will lead the new magazine that will cover the strip that until now occupied The breakfasts, The morning of La 1 and From today.







The breakfast he jumped from radio to television in 1994 under the name The Breakfasts of Radio1. Its first driver was Julio César Iglesias (1994-1998) accompanied Diego Carcedo and Antonio San José, and after him they stood in front of the camera to have coffee at 8.30 in the morning, professionals like Luis Mariñas (1999-2004), Pepa Bueno (2004-2009), Ana Pastor (2009-2012), Maria Casado (2012-2016), Sergio Martin (2016-2018) and finally Xabier Fortes, who today has finally closed the program.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.