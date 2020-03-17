‘This Country’ & ‘The Lost Boys’: Last Broadcast Pilots In Production Shut Down Over Coronavirus

After which there have been none. The final two broadcast pilots that had remained in manufacturing as of Friday night time — Fox comedy This Nation, starring Seann William Scott and produced by Lionsgate, and the CW/WBTV drama The Lost Boys, a reimagining of the cult traditional film — have shut down manufacturing. Each had a few days left to complete the shoots.

I hear The Lost Boys‘ manufacturing was suspended over the weekend, whereas This Nation filmed Monday earlier than everybody was despatched house.

This leaves the CBS/WBTV multi-camera comedy B Optimistic, from Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette and starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, as the one accomplished broadcast pilot, with Fox’s This Nation, the CW’s The Lost Boys and Kung Fu, and NBC’s Bizarre Joe starring James Wolk having shot footage for potential shows.

As we reported on Friday, whether or not the crop of 2020 pilots shall be produced will rely on how lengthy the manufacturing delay lasts. The longer the coronavirus crisis-related shutdown goes on, the extra seemingly is that many — if not all — pilots aren’t made, and the networks make pickup choices primarily based on different elements, like huge manufacturing commitments. In that case, the nets additionally will seemingly rely greater than they usually would have on bringing again bubble reveals.

This Nation, primarily based on the BBC collection, comes from Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig’s Feigco Leisure, Lionsgate, Fox Leisure and BBC Studios. The present follows the every day lives of cousins who’re trailed by a documentary crew as they go to a small city to check younger adults and their present considerations in an idiosyncratic surrounding.

The CW’s retooled pilot for The Lost Boys comes from Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas and relies on the 1987 Warner Bros film. The lead forged contains Branden Cook dinner, Lincoln Younes and Ruby Cruz.

