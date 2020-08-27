They prepare a sequel to ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ where they are older and full of resentment

The Powerpuff girls could return to American television. But they will not do it with a new version of the same animated characters, who were fired in 2005, but with a live action update, with the characters grown up and posing a dilemma. And would they regret having spent their childhood fighting crime instead of being ordinary girls?

This project may arouse reluctance after discovering the starting point. First, it is strange to think that they will no longer be animation drawings when part of the grace of Bubble, Petal and Cáctus is that they had an impeccable and iconic design.















Second, the idea of ​​retaking the characters with more than twenty years is very crazy and upset with a past where they lost their childhood to embark on dangerous missions. Will they be able to put their grudges behind now that the world needs them again?

But, it must be said, the team that is working on the series draws attention. Those responsible for reimagining the series are the Oscar winner Devil cody (Juno, United States of Tara) and Heather regnier (Sleepy hollow), who will act as scriptwriters and executive producers, and which has Greg Berlanti also as executive producer, the man behind The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, Batwoman

and 10 other American television series.







These new Powerpuff Girls are being developed on the channel The CW, aimed at young audiences and that lately has had a lot of adaptation and revival with Riverdale, DC Comics superheroes or the reboot of

Haunted

. They have not yet received the green light to produce a first season.

It has not been the only new project of Bubble, Petal and Cactus on television: Craig McCracken's series aired 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005 and in 2016 a new animated version was relaunched on the Cartoon Network channel, which aired for three seasons and had 122 episodes.















