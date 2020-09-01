They prepare a new series of ‘Files X’ in the key of comedy

X files could come back. In 2015 we already published this information because actors Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny were once again under the orders of Chris Carter, the creator of the series. But this news has nothing to do with it. The FOX channel, the one that has always produced the paranormal series, He is working on a series set in the same universe but very different: it will not have Mulder and Scully, it will be a comedy and it will be animated.

The series will be called X Files: Albuquerque because it will take place in New Mexico City (and also the home of Walter White) and will focus on another team of FBI agents. They will be a gang of misfits investigating the most ridiculous, stupid and hilarious cases, cases that fall short of Mulder and Scully, whom we last saw in 2018 with the end of the revival, which lasted two seasons.









Let’s see if at least David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson get a cameo!

The project is not guaranteed to see the light. Disney, which now owns 20th Century Fox Television, has given the green light to the development of the spin-off of File X. They want to see a script that is in the hands of Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko, Chris Carter will serve as executive producer and the associated animation studio is Bento Box Entertainment, which belongs to FOX and is in charge of producing.

X Files: Albuquerque it makes sense within the global structure of FOX, since in the United States it has a grid very marked by animation. They are responsible for broadcasting The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and have recently added to their offer Bless by Harts. The series under development would fit this grid.







It is the second renowned project that they try to relaunch with an absolute change in tone. It was recently published that Will Smith is producing a reboot of The prince of Bel Air in a dramatic key. The reason? He really liked a viral trailer that reimagined the entire history of the series as if it were an adult drama series.























