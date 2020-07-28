There is no vaccine for COVID-19 and HBO is already preparing a series about its search.

There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are indications that Oxford University is on the right track. But, despite living in uncertainty, a series is already underway on the search for a vaccine for this global coronavirus epidemic and be able to return to normality. It’s being prepared by HBO with Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter for The Big Bet.

It will be a miniseries and will be based on the non-fiction book by The First Shot written by the journalist Brendan Borrell, specialized in the medical and pharmaceutical field. It shows the race to get the coronavirus vaccine, the way companies and individuals looking for the solution work, as well as showing and making science understood around this hot project.









Adam McKay has directed ‘Succession’ on HBO. (AP)



Adam McKay has a very good relationship with HBO. It has a production company, Hyperobject Industries, and has an agreement with the platform. Every television project that comes out of their incubator has to go through HBO first, so that they can choose to buy it with priority, and this relationship is already paying off.

This project on COVID-19, for example, will be produced by him for HBO. Also in development is a miniseries about Jeffrey Epstein from his hand, In addition to moving the television adaptation of Parasites, Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho, and on HBO Max produces an anthology series on climate change, The Uninhabitable Earth.

He is also an executive producer of

Succession

, series of which directed the pilot episode.

Prepare an adaptation of ‘Parasites’ also on HBO (CJ Entertainment)











