Theo James, under the command of Ben Kingsley in ‘Double Treason’

Michael (Theo James), an idealistic young man, gets his dream job as the coordinator of the UN’s “Oil for Food” program. In his first week in office, Michael is sent to a deep-seated Iraq where government agents and other power-hungry countries stalk his oil reserves like vultures. Michael leans on the only person he thinks he can trust, his boss Pasha (Ben kingsley), a very experienced diplomat. However, the more Michael learns, the more he suspects a conspiracy at the highest level.

A real story

Double betrayal is based on the autobiographical book of Michael Soussan, titled in Spanish as Diplomacy for beginners. Per Fly, next to Daniel Pyne, He was in charge of adapting these memories into a film script to later bring the story to the big screen as a director.

The end of everything, Zoe and London fields were the other three titles that hit the billboard in 2018, along with Double betrayal, with Theo James in the respective distributions. The jobs piled up on the English actor just after putting an end to the trilogy of The Divergent series with Loyal (2016). At the front of the cast he accompanied him Ben kingsley, an Oscar winner for his role in Gandhi (1982). Experience and youth to lead the cast of this political thriller based on real events.

Backstabbing for Beginners. USA-Din.-Can., 2018. Thriller. 108 min. Dir .: Per Fly. Int .: Theo James, Ben Kingsley, Belçim Bilgin, Jacqueline Bisset, Rachel Wilson, Rossif Sutherland, Shauna MacDonald, Brian Markinson, Daniela Lavender.

