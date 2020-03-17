‘The Young And The Restless’ & ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Crisis

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ daytime dramas are the newest TV sequence impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In the face of a fast-escalating well being disaster and new restrictions by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti aimed toward slowing the epidemic, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Lovely are stopping manufacturing.

The shutdown is efficient tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, as each sequence are darkish on Mondays. At present, filming is suspended for the subsequent two weeks.

The Young and the Restless is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Firm in affiliation with Sony Footage Tv; The Bold and the Lovely is produced by Bell-Phillip Tv Productions. The duo joins ABC’s Basic Hospital, whose manufacturing was suspended at the finish of final week.

The Young and the Stressed was lately renewed for 4 extra years, taking it by means of 2024; The Bold and the Lovely is a yr right into a three-year pickup by means of 2022.

The Young and the Stressed presently leads all different daytime dramas in viewers (4.11 million), girls 25-54 (1.0) and girls 18-49 (0.6). The Bold and the Lovely has been acknowledged as the most-watched daytime drama in the world.