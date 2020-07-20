The world of television clothes Paz Padilla in its most difficult moment

On Saturday July 18 he passed away Antonio Juan Vidal, husband of Paz Padilla, because of a brain tumor. The presenter lost the love of her life with only 53 years after a hard fight against cancer, and her peers and friends from the world of television filled the social networks with messages of condolence.

The one that comes, Save me, Got Talent… All the spaces in which the Andalusian intervenes have turned to her to let her know that she is not alone in this drama. If only a few days before the actress put the finishing touch to season 12 of LQSA putting on a bad face, your boss, Alberto Caballero, I thanked him “for his integrity and human quality” with a loving message.

His partner Eva Isanta, Maite Figueroa in the series, sent her condolences sharing a beautiful image of her wedding in Zahara de los Atunes, where now Antonio Juan Vidal rests forever.

Loles Leon wrote: “I’m so sorry dear friend. I send you a lot of love and love. I love you”, While Fernando Tejero (Fermín Trujillo), and Jordi Sánchez (Antonio Recio) sent him a lot of strength.

From Montepinar to Save me. The collaborators and presenters of the Telecinco cuore space have joined in their mourning.

Something they have also done since Got Talent, the Mediaset space in which Paz is a member of the jury and that has begun to record a new season without it. Now we know why.

A black 2020

Paz Padilla started the year in a big way: ringing the bell with Jesús Vázquez. Little could the actress and presenter think at that time that 2020 was going to bring her the most tragic moments of her life.

In February, he fired his mother, who died at 91.

Now, a few months later, it is her husband who is gone forever. Her goodbye answers many questions that surrounded the humorist in recent times, such as her absence from Mediaset. We now know that Paz had decided to dedicate this time to her husband and avoid all exposure to the coronavirus due to her delicate health. For her, for her first and last love, as she wrote on social networks.

And now we also understand his words when Áless Lequio, Ana Obregón’s son, died, when he assured that “death is part of life.” She herself was preparing to take it on.

