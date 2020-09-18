‘The woman who knew too much’, the new of ‘Investigation team’

This Friday The sixth broadcasts in prime time The woman who knew too much, second installment of the report of Research team about Lucía Garrido, the Malaga hairdresser, whose death uncovers one of the biggest scandals of alleged police corruption in Spain.

12 years after the crime, after the pressures recognized at the time by some members of the jury, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia has ordered a repeat trial for a formal defect. They will return to sit on the dock, her ex-husband, the leader of a criminal gang and an agent of the Civil Guard.

The program presented by Gloria Serra brings to light previously unpublished information on the case. And the reporters manage to speak with the presumed implicated.

On the trail of an unsolved murder

At first, the family was told that it could be a possible suicide, despite the fact that the woman is found with a blow to the head and a stab in the neck. The process, which is filed for lack of evidence, takes a momentous turn when the gender violence court who was handling the case asked the Civil Guard Internal Affairs for an investigation after receiving an anonymous letter.

The investigations end up uncovering a network of drugs, hitmen, exotic animal trafficking and police corruption what has revealed Research team in two installments.

