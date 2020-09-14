‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, another success of the union between DiCaprio and Scorsese

In the mid-1980s, Jodan Belfort (Leonardo Dicaprio) He was an honest young man chasing the American dream, but early on in the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to win his clients, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname of The wolf of Wall Street. Money. Power. Women. Drugs Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

DiCaprio, the leader of the brokers

The wolf of Wall Street is based on the life of the New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, which he himself related in a book. Terence Winter was in charge of developing the script that Martin Scorsese He would take the opportunity to bring to the big screen a story that he captured in three hours of great cinematic intensity.

Under the direction of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio got into the skin of Jordan Belfort in which it was the fifth film under the orders of the American director. His performance earned him Achievement of a Golden Globe, as Best Comedy Actor, and two Oscar and BAFTA nominations.

The Wolf of Wall Street. EE.UU., 2013. Comedia. 179 min. Dir.: Martin Scorsese. Int.: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler, Cristin Milioti, Rob Reiner, Matthew McConaughey, P.J. Byrne.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io