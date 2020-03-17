‘The Witcher’: Netflix To Carry Out Deep Clean On Set After Kristofer Hivju Contracts Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix will conduct a deep clear of The Witcher set and suggested workers to quarantine themselves after actor Kristofer Hivju revealed on Instagram he has examined optimistic for coronavirus.

As Deadline reported at present, Netflix shuttered manufacturing on the present for 2 weeks as a precautionary measure. Now, in a brand new electronic mail to the manufacturing staff this night UK-time, the streamer stated an “particular person” has contracted coronavirus. Deadline understands that particular person is Hivju, who performed Tormund Giantsbane in Sport of Thrones.

The streamer sought to reassure workers that it’s putting in measures to eradicate the virus on set at Arborfield Studios, which is west of London. “We paused manufacturing previous to turning into conscious of this, however as an additional precaution we can be closing manufacturing places of work and Arborfield instantly and arranging for deep cleansing and disinfection,” Netflix stated in an electronic mail.

The e-mail added: “We’re within the means of contacting those that have been in shut contact with the related particular person. Nonetheless, because of the nature of this manufacturing, it’s endorsed that crew and forged self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and search medical recommendation in the event that they expertise any signs.” (Learn the memo in full under).

In a message to his 3.7 million Instagram followers, Hivju stated he’s in Norway together with his household after getting the COVID-19 prognosis. He added: “Sorry to say that I, at present, have examined optimistic for COVID19, Corona virus. My household and I are self-isolating at house for so long as it takes. We’re in good well being – I solely have delicate signs of a chilly.”

Hivju joined The Witcher forged for Season 2 and can play Nivellen, who within the books is a person cursed to tackle the looks of a monster.

Right here is the total Netflix electronic mail to crew:

We needed to let everybody know that we realized at present {that a} member of our manufacturing household has sadly examined optimistic for COVID-19. They’re at the moment searching for medical care and we’re doing all the things we are able to to assist them at the moment. Out of respect for the person’s privateness, we won’t be sharing the identification of the person.

We paused manufacturing previous to turning into conscious of this, however as an additional precaution we can be closing manufacturing places of work and Arborfield instantly and arranging for deep cleansing and disinfection. This implies nobody may have entry to manufacturing places of work or Arborfield throughout that point.

We’re within the means of contacting those that have been in shut contact with the related particular person. Nonetheless, because of the nature of this manufacturing, it’s endorsed that crew and forged self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and search medical recommendation in the event that they expertise any signs.

Please word that the World Well being Organisation (WHO) states that the chance of catching COVID-19 from somebody with no signs may be very low. See right here for the WHO’s newest steering. We advise all people to remain updated with and observe their native authorities suggestions on COVID-19.

Please be happy to contact our Line Producer and Manufacturing HR in case you have any additional questions or considerations.

Moreover, we additionally wish to remind everybody of your entry to our Fashionable Well being programme, which could be a useful useful resource for many who may have help throughout this unsure time. By Fashionable Well being, every of you’ll be able to entry as much as Three particular person counselling periods per calendar yr lined by Netflix.

Thanks for supporting one another all through this time.