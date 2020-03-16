‘The Witcher’ Becomes First Major TV Drama Made In The UK To Be Halted By Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has halted manufacturing on The Witcher for 2 weeks, making it the primary main TV present produced within the UK to be grounded by the chaos being attributable to coronavirus.

The Henry Cavill fantasy drama is made in-house by Netflix and is filmed at Arborfield Studios, which is round 40 miles west of London. Manufacturing crew have been advised in an electronic mail final evening concerning the determination to pause manufacturing, however they’ll proceed to be paid by Netflix throughout the filming hiatus.

A supply near The Witcher manufacturing staff advised Deadline: “We now have made the choice, efficient instantly, to pause manufacturing for 2 weeks throughout this troublesome time… this may permit everybody the time to make knowledgeable choices about how one can transfer ahead.”

They added: “The coronavirus has raised difficult points for everybody engaged on set on productions for Netflix. We’re very grateful for all of the work everybody has completed to maintain solid and crew secure throughout this pandemic.”

It follows Netflix’s blanket determination final week to close down productions within the U.S. and Canada. Exhibits made exterior of the U.S. are being assessed on a case-by-case foundation, making The Witcher the primary main worldwide casualty.

Deadline understands that Netflix’s independently-produced reveals within the UK are additionally being inspired to wind down for 2 weeks. The streamer at present has lower than 5 third-party reveals in manufacturing, however this does embody Left Financial institution Photos-produced The Crown. Netflix discussions with Left Financial institution are ongoing.