‘The West Wing’ or ‘Buffy’, the classic way of Amazon Prime Video to attract subscribers

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will revive in September. The cult series aired between 1997 and 2003 will be incorporated into the Amazon Prime Video catalog and the fans are that they can not believe it. Does this mean that it will reappear with new episodes? No. But it’s so rare for content platforms to buy seasons of veteran TV shows that Jeff Bezos’s service is getting all the compliments for wowing audiences with classic-scented acquisitions.

It is not the first and we hope it is not the last. In August, in fact, two very well-regarded series appeared in the catalog at the time: The West Wing of the White House and 24, which is also available on Netflix. And it is still surprising that in 2020 it was impossible to consume on any platform The west wing, winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive seasons between 2000 and 2003.









‘The West Wing’ has its seven seasons on Amazon. (NBC)



If you pay attention to social networks, what many viewers needed was to listen to the dialogues of Aaron Sorkin, who for seven seasons presented a model president of the United States and of hopeful speeches.

Other series that belong to Amazon Prime Video at the moment (until the rights expire) are

The Nanny, Dawson Grows Up, Seinfeld, Married with Children, Friends (which also have Netflix and HBO) or since July too File X. It is no longer necessary to buy the Mulder and Scully seasons on DVD because the 11 seasons broadcast are in the catalog.

Still from the X-Files, which is now on Amazon Prime Video. (File X / LV)



What remains to be seen is whether these purchases contribute to the acquisition of more classic series or if social networks oversize the real interest in them. Be that as it may, every time series like The West Wing of the White House, Buffy the Vampire Slayer The File X I know highlights the void that the seriéfilo audience has when it comes to doing their homework and discovering fictions from other times.









When it comes to Spanish series, it is not difficult to learn television culture: it is TVE on demand with a fantastic file, Atresplayer It has the classics of Atresmedia and the series of Telecinco are in Mitele or joining Amazon Prime Video, where they have up to Afterclass. When it comes to the most popular fictions of HBO since the brand came to the fore internationally with The Sopranos, this service allows you to catch up. And in Film there are a few gems: European like Me, Claudio, Secrets of a marriage by Ingmar Bergman, Yes, Prime Minister, Poirot The Wonder Woman.

But they are still missing Cheers, Frasier, LA Law, NYPDs, Murphy Brown, The Golden Girls, The Mary Taylor Moore Show, Perry Mason, The Twilight Zone, China Beach, Magnum, Dynasty, Dallas, Moonlight, MASH , Cab… The list never ends.

Frasier, one of the many forgotten by platforms. (CBS)











