‘The Wall’ Returns To Lower Ratings; ‘American Idol’ Holds Steady To Win Sunday

NBC’s The Wall returned for Season Three on Sunday, falling considerably from its Season 2 premiere greater than two years in the past in incomes a 0.6 score within the adults 18-49 demographic and three.27 million viewers. The second a part of its Season 2 premiered on January 1, 2018, and for the 2017-18 season the sport present averaged a 1.2 score and 6 million viewers general in L+7 scores, in response to Nielsen Media Analysis.

The Wall led into the community’s Little Large Photographs (0.4, 2.65M) and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 1.98M), which each held regular with final week’s numbers. Good Ladies (0.4, 1.85M) slipped a tenth.

American Idol (1.3, 7.48M) hit the correct word once more in profitable Sunday, holding regular with final week. ABC additionally noticed the return of America’s Funniest Residence Movies (1.0, 6.20M), whereas The Rookie (0.8, 5.15M) was regular after hitting a viewer excessive final week. ABC gained the night time general within the demo.

CBS, the night time’s most watched broadcast community, began off with 60 Minutes (1.0, 10.28M), which was up from final week. CBS additionally aired a particular episode of NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 6.33M), which was adopted by one other in its common time slot (0.6, 5.89), which ticked up. It was the identical story for God Friended Me (0.6, 6.03M), which acquired somewhat enhance.

After a rerun of The Masked Singer, Fox’s animation block did pretty nicely with The Simpsons (0.6, 1.69M) kicking issues off and ticking up from final week. Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.56M) and Household Man (0.6, 1.71M) have been additionally up within the demo, whereas Duncanville (0.4, 1.20M) matched final week’s scores.

Final however actually not least, the CW’s Sunday superheroine lineup held regular with Batwoman (0.2, 783,000) and Supergirl (0.2, 664Ok).