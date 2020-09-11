‘The walking dead’ or how to wear down a brand until it is dead in life

The news about the end of the walking dead is ridiculous. It is difficult to understand that the producers prepare the last episodes and at the same time a spin-off centered on Carol and Daryl. The reason is simple: the day that Scott Gimple and the AMC channel considered it convenient to continue with the series after the departure of Andrew Lincoln, the undisputed protagonist as Rick Grimes, and with Danai Gurira also planning to leave, It was assumed that The Walking Dead would be The Walking Dead while Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride were on the payroll.

But perhaps this movement should not be surprising because since October 2010, when it was released The walking dead with the applause of a critic who valued the mixture of terror with a scent of western, Decisions have always been made from a commercial and business perspective and never from the writers room.

His biggest problem was gradually becoming an unprecedented phenomenon in the basic cable of the United States., a series that obtained the best audience data among the public that advertisers were looking for, even ahead of open series, including The big bang theory and Grey’s Anatomy. The value of AMC grew but only because they were responsible for the most successful fiction on television. And, of course, the managers wanted to get a bigger slice and squeezed the goose that lays the golden eggs into the manipulated, tired, and hackneyed spoil that it is today.

An image of World Beyond, another inexplicable spin-off of the TWD universe

First came the showrunner dances. Frank Darabont (Life imprisonment), responsible for starting the series, was fired during the second season. Among other things, he was asking for a budget increase. He did not understand that his series had exceeded all audience expectations and the award would have been a budget reduction (and his relationship with AMC was anything but mild).









He was replaced by Glenn Mazzara, who in the third season was already leaving the ship, and finally they found a screenwriter who understood what their mission was: Scott Gimple, who captained the ship for four seasons until he became creative director of the franchise and left the showrunner job to Angela Kang in season nine.

The final seasons are written by Angela Kang, who will be the scriptwriter for the Daryl and Carol spin-off.

The important thing was to adapt Robert Kirkman’s comic without expecting the incredible audience figures to translate into a bigger budget. because that money had to be used to finance other projects within the same channel. The actors had to understand this too: they could be in America’s most-watched series, but unless you were Andrew Lincoln, you were getting a very normal salary by American television standards.

Why didn’t they close ‘The walking dead’ with Rick’s march?

Because let’s see The walking dead has a spin-off called Fear the walking dead that a priori had to fill in the gaps of the first months of the zombie apocalypse in which Rick was in a coma. The reality is that it did not contribute anything to the creative universe. After this maneuver, it is difficult to understand that this fall another spin-off more oriented to the adolescent public will arrive, World beyond, about the generation that was already born among the undead. Is there stimulating material to sink the tooth into? After all, the original series has been creatively dead since at least season seven. It’s hard to believe that a series cooked in a marketing laboratory can provide fresh and original plots.

It is hoped that it will get a good pinch, that it will not have to spend so many months a year installed in the United States, but this decision on a creative level was a scam. The walking dead had been structured around Rick’s figure and, on the other hand, his arc does not even end or can be understood from within the series. One fine day he disappeared by helicopter and goodbye to the epic of his farewell, goodbye to the drama of losing the character, goodbye to the opportunity to say goodbye consistently. All for the box office.

