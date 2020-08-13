‘The Walking Dead’ gives its fans long teeth

The final chapter of The Walking Dead will hit the screens next 4th of October but from the social networks of the series they have wanted to give a small pill to satisfy the fans. In total they have published five images that serve to satisfy the hunger of zombies. One stands out above the others: the reunion between Daryl and Negan to work together against Beta and the Whisperers.

The producers, who during these months in which the series has not been broadcast have given enough interviews, have already warned that in the final chapter there will be several major deaths.







