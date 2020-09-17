‘The Walking Dead’: episode 16 of season 10 has a premiere date on Fox

On Monday, October 5, at 10:00 p.m., he arrives at FOX Chapter 16, the most anticipated of The Walking Dead, “A certain destiny”. That same day FOX will broadcast all the previous episodes of the tenth season in a special marathon.

In this new episode, the communities face off against Beta and the Whisperers in the final battle. Following Eugene’s face-to-face encounter in West Virginia, Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko discover a shocking situation that will change the lives of the survivors forever.

The Walking Dead It will premiere on FOX less than 24 hours apart from its broadcast in the United States, with an exclusive premiere at 3:30 a.m., in its original version subtitled in Spanish, for those fans of the series who want to know in scoop the fate of the protagonists.

This is the tenth season of The Walking Dead, in which we have been able to enjoy with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, among others. The series will bid farewell to its fans in 2022 with a final 24-episode season that will premiere in 2021.

El final de ‘The Walking Dead’ y dos spin off

Just a few weeks before the return of the zombie series it was announced that season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’ will be the last, thus closing one of the most influential series of the past decade. A season that will have 24 episodes, divided into two rounds of twelve. We will see the first batch in 2021, while the second and last will be broadcast in 2022.

AMC has announced that is developing two new spin-offs. The first this time starring Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), two of the most beloved characters in the series. The premiere is scheduled for 2023. The other derivative series will be an anthology entitled ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, composed of unit episodes or small arcs starring characters seen and other new ones in this universe.

