‘The walking dead’ changes plans and will not premiere season 11 until 2021

In The walking dead There has been a change of plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. If tradition mandated that the new season be released in October or November, finally this will not be seen until 2021. But it is not a simple delay. There is a whole change of plans and the tenth season, the current one, will have more episodes than usual.

The zombie series is one of the many series that had an annoying panorama due to the international health crisis: he only had to shoot one episode to be able to properly dismiss the tenth season in production. When Hollywood brought all filming to a standstill, it left the team captained by Angela Kang without the season finale that usually tops off season plots and presents the conflicts to come.

















The episode that was yet to air will finally be seen on October 4 and, as you can see, it already has the first minutes on YouTube. However, it will not be the end of the season as such because the AMC channel that the channel produces has lost six extra episodes to lengthen the tenth season. They will be seen in 2021 and allow the tenth season to be the longest to date with 22 episodes.

Why have they chosen to lengthen the tenth season instead of giving the green light to six additional episodes that are seen as the start of season 11? The Hollywood Reporter, who reports on these movements, does not know, although it could have something to do with the talent contracts and the team linked to the project.

















With these changes of plans and The walking dead pending shooting more episodes apart from the season finale, AMC wants to replace its star series with the same series set in the same fictional universe as Robert Kirkman.

The walking dead: World beyond, the new spin-off, will be released on October 4 taking advantage of the good audiences of the mother series. The following week, October 11, World Beyond will be accompanied by the sixth season of Fear the walking dead. Later in 2021, with no date announced yet, the additional six episodes will premiere. of the tenth season of The walking dead and later that same year the eleventh season will be released.















