‘The walking dead’ announces its end

The walking dead thinks to close. The American channel AMC has announced that season 11 will be the last. Considering that your filming is being delayed by the coronavirus, it means that there is still time to say goodbye: the last episode will air 2022.

In fact, it won’t even be exactly a final goodbye since, After closing The Walking Dead, it will be launched with a series focused on Daryl and Carol, the characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. The series is scheduled for 2023 and will resume the adventures of the characters under another title.

Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, billionaires, will be the protagonists of the new saga.

(AMC)













Recent movements of The walking dead they are being quite peculiar. First came the news that the end of the tenth season, which had to be shot when American television was paralyzed due to the coronavirus, will finally air on October 4. Of course, that episode will not finally be the last because AMC requested six additional episodes to air in 2021 and that they will be part of the tenth season, which will be longer than usual.

Season 11 will also be longer, which will be the last one under the title The walking dead to dry (because remember that there are already spin-offs of Fear the walking dead and The walking dead: world beyond). Angela Kang will then have 24 episodes, which are scheduled to air between 2021 and 2022, to take advantage of the plots that he has not yet been able to explore from Robert Kirkman’s comic.

Maybe they should have closed ‘The walking dead’ with the march of Andrew Lincoln?

(Victoria Will / AMC / FOX)



Kang, which is the current one showrunner, has explained in statements collected by Deadline that he has been working on The walking dead and is “Excited to work with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol”As working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride is one of his biggest assignments of his professional career.









This move is unusual for a simple reason: any series with the characters of Daryl and Carol will be considered The walking dead

, at least since the brand continued to live after the departure of Andrew Lincoln, which is scheduled to reprise the character of Rick Grimes in a series of movies for theaters.











