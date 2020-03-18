‘The Voice’ Dominates Monday Ratings, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ And ‘Bull’ Hit Season Highs

The Voice sang its solution to the highest on Monday evening, incomes a 1.Eight ranking within the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 9.87 million viewers, which is a hearty five-tenth increase within the demo. This was a useful lead-in for Manifest (0.8, 4.51M) because the sci-fi drama ticked up two-tenths.

The hits don’t cease there as CBS noticed a surge of their Monday evening lineup. Bob Hearts Abishola earned a 0.9 within the demo and 6.82 million viewers. The freshman sitcom was up two-tenths, tying its season-high — and it was the identical for All Rise. The courtroom drama stepped as much as a 0.7 ranking within the demo and 6.82 million viewers. The Neighborhood (1.1, 7.37M) additionally noticed a lift within the demo and viewership, which was the perfect numbers for the sitcom in over a yr. In the meantime, Bull (0.7, 7.11M) bookended the evening holding regular and incomes a season-high in viewership.

ABC’s Monday evening telecast of American Idol (1.2, 6.29M) was a tenth down within the demo from Monday evening’s episode. This led into the information particular 20/20: Pandemic (1.1, 6.22M)

Elsewhere, Fox noticed the return of 9-1-1 (1.4, 6.79M) and Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.40M) which each returned regular. Supernatural (0.2, 1.01M) additionally returned to The CW and was down from its season common whereas Rosewell: New Mexico (0.2, 769,000) made its season 2 debut, which was down in comparison with its first season common.