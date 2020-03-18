TELEVISION

‘The Voice’ Dominates Monday Ratings, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ And ‘Bull’ Hit Season Highs

March 18, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

The Voice sang its solution to the highest on Monday evening, incomes a 1.Eight ranking within the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 9.87 million viewers, which is a hearty five-tenth increase within the demo. This was a useful lead-in for Manifest (0.8, 4.51M) because the sci-fi drama ticked up two-tenths.

The hits don’t cease there as CBS noticed a surge of their Monday evening lineup. Bob Hearts Abishola earned a 0.9 within the demo and  6.82 million viewers. The freshman sitcom was up two-tenths, tying its season-high — and it was the identical for All Rise. The courtroom drama stepped as much as a 0.7 ranking within the demo and 6.82 million viewers. The Neighborhood (1.1, 7.37M) additionally noticed a lift within the demo and viewership, which was the perfect numbers for the sitcom in over a yr. In the meantime, Bull (0.7, 7.11M) bookended the evening holding regular and incomes a season-high in viewership.

ABC’s Monday evening telecast of American Idol (1.2, 6.29M) was a tenth down within the demo from Monday evening’s episode. This led into the information particular 20/20: Pandemic (1.1, 6.22M)

Elsewhere, Fox noticed the return of 9-1-1 (1.4, 6.79M) and Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.40M) which each returned regular. Supernatural (0.2, 1.01M) additionally returned to The CW and was down from its season common whereas Rosewell: New Mexico (0.2, 769,000) made its season 2 debut, which was down in comparison with its first season common.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *