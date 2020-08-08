‘The unknown girl’, by the Dardenne brothers, in ‘El cine de La 2’

One night after her practice closed, Jenny Davin (Adele Haenel), a young doctor, hears the doorbell, but decides not to open the door at that moment. The day after this happens, she learns from the police that they have found, not far from that area, a dead young woman whose identity is unknown. It is then that she begins to have a feeling of guilt that grows more and more.

The Dardennes call back Jérémie Renier

The Unknown Girl it was the tenth film jointly directed by the brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, a feature film that they also produced and were in charge of writing the script. The film was screened at the Cannes film festival 2016 and was nominated for the Best Foreign Film award in the César Awards.

Adele Haenel, Caesar’s double winner for his roles in The fighters (2014) and Suzanne (2013), led a cast in which he also had a prominent presence Jeremie renier. The French actor is a regular for the dardenne brothers, because they have included the Brussels actor in half of the films that have taken to the big screen.

The Unknown Girl. Bel., 2016. Drama. 113 min. Dir .: Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne. Int .: Adèle Haenel, Jérémie Renier, Olivier Bonnaud, Olivier Gourmet, Louka Minnella, Pierre Sumkay.

