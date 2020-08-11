The unexpected ‘idyll’ between Pablo Iglesias and the creator of the series ‘The Wire’

It all started with a simple tweet. Vice President Pablo Iglesias shared an opinion about a series that he liked,

The conspiracy against America

, and quoted one of the creators of it, David Simon. What I could not wait was that this mini-criticism would become the spark that would set fire to social networks (or maybe yes, that Iglesias must already know the number of trolls that jump with each of her interventions) but also It was the beginning of an idyll, of an online friendship, when he and Simon were united by their hatred of fascism.









“Sometimes the success of fascism seems inconceivable to us and, nevertheless, the collaborationists are always very close”, Iglesias explained about The conspiracy against america. It was not the first time that he gave his opinion on television fiction: since he gave away the Game of Thrones DVDs to King Felipe, the media knew about his passion for series. This week it was the turn of this HBO series with John Turturro and Winona Ryder about a Jewish family and how the emergence of a populist and fascist leader in a dystopian United States affected them.

How could it be otherwise, the trolls made an appearance to refute this recommendation from Pablo Iglesias and David Simon, author among other series of The Wire, one of the most successful in television history, had no choice but to read the comments because she had quoted him. He was amazed. Hundreds of tweets flooded his profile and he began to realize how it worked.

“So if my poor Spanish hang on, this guy liked a miniseries and tagged me. And now, on the second day, my Twitter account is full of Francoists and Catalans who shout at each other in languages ​​that are not mine. Alright. It’s 1937 again. Fuck the fascists. Not pass”He said without hesitation. What his new detractors, those who hate him simply because Iglesias admires him, possibly did not know is that Simon is an expert in responding to those who support fascism or defend Donald Trump.









That they dedicate a “fuck you, communist”? Well, he calmly replies that he is not a communist but a socialist and with a personal dedication: “Give my regards to your insatiable, tireless and adventurous mother appearance.” What are they messing with their Jewish roots? “Like clockwork. Put a Francoist in a pot and the first thing that comes out is anti-Semitism. They can’t help it “. And what does a Francoist song dedicate to it? “Why are you falling short? Why don’t you put Germany above everything?”.

And what do lazy comments like “I am a Spanish citizen who complies with the law” from a man who interfered with the independentistas? Well, it is also clear: “There were German citizens who complied with all the laws of the book, from Nuremberg to everything. Wrapping oneself in law books neither denotes morality nor the lack of it. Retry”.











But possibly his most applauded response on social networks was one that mentioned Federico García Lorca. Simon had mentioned that “40 YEARS and your country still cannot recognize, mark, honor and excavate the graves of thousands of disappeared and murdered. And if a judge tries to do it, the Franco supporters come out complaining that they have to leave the past alone ”and another told him that he had no idea what he was talking about. Your reaction? Without waste.

“There are monolinguals and with little education in my imperfect country, yes. But I have visited Whitman’s grave. Dickinson’s, too. Our best poets are where the tombstones say. They don’t have bullets to their heads. His books were not censored by our leaders. Let me know if you ever find Lorca”He blurted out. Iglesias’ reaction? Retweet him and say “Oh, Captain! My captain!” in reference to the popular poem by Walt Whitman.

And how did the matter end? Well, while David Simon continues to respond to anyone who defends Francoism in any way, both the scriptwriter and the Spanish vice president are already speaking privately on Twitter, commenting on what they have bundled and passing The Wire Gifs.









Taking into account that the leader of Podemos admires him from The Corner and The WirePerhaps he cannot help thinking that there is no harm that does not come. She has starred in the umpteenth controversy in networks but from there she has drawn a direct line with the scriptwriter. Has he leaked information about the International Brigades project that Simon was preparing for Mediapro? If one day he leaves Moncloa, he can always dedicate himself to series journalism.









