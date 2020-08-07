‘The Undoing’: Nicole Kidman series trailer and release date on HBO

From the Emmy, Oscar and Golden Globe winning director Susanne beer and the Emmy-winning creator for “Big Little Lies”, David E. Kelley, and starring Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), arrives in the six-episode limited series THE UNDOING, which will premiere on October 26, exclusively on HBO Spain. The series is based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel, You already knew it.

The series portrays the life of Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant), a couple who live the lives they have always dreamed of. But suddenly an abyss opens in their lives: a violent death that reveals a series of terrible secrets. Abandoned and horrified, Grace must dismantle a comfortable life and create, from scratch, a new life for her son (Noah Jupe) and his family.

The Undoing It tells the story of a successful therapist (Nicole Kidman), who loves her son and husband (Hugh Grant), with whom she enjoys a successful life in New York. However, just before the publication of her latest book, that reality jumps through the air with a death, the disappearance of her husband and a large public scandal.

To make matters worse, the protagonist’s father also appears on the scene, with whom he maintains a complex relationship and is embodied by Donald Sutherland. Edgar Ramírez, Fala Chen and Noah Skirt complete the deal.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

New release date

Nicole Kidman’s long-awaited series will hit HBO on October 26. It is the new release date after the series had to postpone its arrival due to the coronavirus, since it was scheduled to arrive on the platform last May.

Nicole and Hugh are accompanied by a great cast, just like the ones David E. Kelly usually puts together. Starting with the Venezuelan Edgar Ramírez, Ismael Cruz, the Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noah Jupe and Donald Sutherland. All with experience in both television and cinema, so it is an interesting and ambitious exercise to see these interpreters surrounding Kidman in this mystery story. All six episodes were directed by Danish filmmaker: Susanne Bier, best known for her work on Bird Box: Blind.

