‘The Umbrella Academy’: the fate of the characters in season 3

Netflix adapted the history and made a series that, just in its first season, managed to get more than 45 million people to watch it. Now it has become a cult series and one of the most viewed on the platform, which recently premiered season 2.

The last chapter teaches a vision of Poor Harlan’s pod troubled by his coined powers after Number 7 gave him a mouth-to-mouth resuscitation make all the brothers return to the farm of Sissy to see what happens.

Remember that the couple wants to destroy the brothers after many attempts. And for Lila it is a matter of revenge, since it was discovered that Five is responsible for the death of her parents. Ben saves the world and Vanya goes to heaven in what seems like a perfect end point.

No one knew the end

As commented Ellen Page, who plays Vanya Hargreeves, in an interview with Collider. The cast of The Umbrella Academy had no knowledge of what the cliffhanger of the tenth episode of the season would be like. “The last two pages of the script were missing“affirmed the actress.

In the season finale, the Hargreeves family manages to return to 2019 to meet a father who had never died and who had formed another group of superheroes called The Sparrow Academy.

About season 3

So far, the Umbrella Academy comics have three volumes: Apocalypse Suite, Dallas, and Hotel Oblivion. Season 1 was based on Apocalypse Suite and season 2 in Dallas, although with big differences. At this point, the series is writing its own story with borrowed characters and elements from the comics, which is not too shabby. Still, Season 3 could be based on Oblivion as it continues with the plots and characters set in Season 2, which made great revelations in its final episodes.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 would see the team deal with this unfamiliar new timeline where they don’t have a home and there is a different team, as well as any plans and experiments Reginald has been working on and Lila’s possible return. On top of all that, there is Harlan and his powers, which could have consequences even after 56 years.

