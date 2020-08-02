‘The Umbrella Academy’ returns to Netflix today with an apocalyptic second season (again)

The adaptation of the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic returns in Netflix with a second season of 10 episodes that opens this Friday, July 31. It is time to know what happened to the Hargreeves brothers, those peculiar babies of unexpected and accelerated pregnancies and who became full-fledged men and women with special powers.





What is it about

¿El fin del mundo otra vez?















The Hargreeves brothers were unable to stop the apocalypse that they had caused themselves with their actions. It was the end of the world. How can there be a second season? Because they entered a temporary vortex and in the new episodes they are in Dallas between 1960 and 1963. Yes, they have gone back in time.

The moments have ended at different times, some of them have rebuilt their lives and others, instead, arrive there in the midst of the destruction of Texas and with the Soviet forces in the city of Dallas. They will have to unite again if they want to survive and, of course, stop the end of the world while some Swedish assassins try to hunt him down.. This, for example, is the opening scene:













The new faces















In the second season three new actors join. Rity Arya (Humans) it purple, a sarcastic woman, who does not know if she is brilliant or really crazy, and with a very twisted sense of humor. Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) es Raymond, a natural leader with the confidence of someone who has to demonstrate nothing to anyone. He can take it apart with a simple glance and is the type that everyone wants to know better.

Finally, Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) es Sissy, a hairless woman, a Texas mother who married too young for the wrong reasons. As noted in Den of Geek, none of these characters were in Dallas before, the now-adapting stage of The Umbrella Academy comic, so it’s unpredictable knowing what they’ll bring to the series.

Robert Sheehan has obviously sought life in the Dallas of the sixties



And of course the Hargreeves clan returns: Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aiden Gallagher, Justin Min, Robert Sheehan y Ellen Page.













The trailer

As we said, the second season has a look of the sixties:
















