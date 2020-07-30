‘The Umbrella Academy’ reopens its doors … to a new end of the world?

With emotional deficiencies, disastrous lives, failed relationships and a lot of mixed feelings, the Hargreeves family is a real mess. Millionaire Sir Reginald is responsible for adopting some of the children born with powers around the world. Years later, after the death of this strict and traumatic father, those brothers were forced to reunite.

This is how the first season of the Emmy nominee begins The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix series adapting Gerard Way comics, the leader of the musical group My Chemical Romance. Fiction came to change the conception that we had until now of superheroes. Now that the second batch arrives, premiere on Friday July 31 on the streaming platformWe are eager to know what has become of this particular family.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For this, it is important to review in what situation we left them last season. After learning of the death of that kind of ‘tutor’ until the missing brother, Five (Aidan Gallagher), returns home to warn his brothers that the apocalypse is upon them and that they must unite their powers to stop him. The point is that no one knows how or when it will happen. In a time trial plan, they will have to find the ties that allow them to coordinate actions to save the world.

At the end of the eight episodes we saw The Umbrella Academy destroyed, the brothers completely confronted and Vanya (Ellen Page) unleashing chaos with his newly discovered powers. Trying to avoid the end of the world they end up generating it. Five, who always knows more, proposes to use his leaps in time to bring the Hargreeves out of total destruction at another time and generate the necessary changes to definitively avoid this outcome.

In addition to Gallagher and Page, the other brothers also repeat: Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Luther (Tom Hopper), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and the ghost of Ben (Justin H. Min), as well as Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton and Kate Walsh in the roles of Cha-Cha, Hazel and The Keeper.

What we will see in the second season

Five had already warned his family (many but many times) that it was dangerous to use his powers to escape Vanya’s apocalypse. And he was right: the temporary jump scatters the brothers in Dallas (Texas) and surroundings but also in time, for three years, beginning in 1960. Seeing themselves trapped, some of them have rebuilt their lives and turned the page, convinced that they are the only ones who survived. Five is the one who lands later, in the middle of the nuclear apocalypse. It seems that this is the fate of the group, to permanently face the end of the world, whatever the time.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On this occasion, the cause turns out to be the alteration of the time line caused by the group. Now, with an exhausting feeling of ‘déjà vu’, Umbrella Academy members must find a way to get together, find out what produced the end of the 1960s world, stop it, and return to the present to stop the ‘other’‘ apocalypse, that of its authentic present in 2019. The mess is so tremendous, that even the murder of John Fitzgerald Kennedy seems to be related. And all of this while pursued by a trio of ruthless Swedish killers. Facilitate, right?

To tell all these new adventures join the original cast Ritu Arya (Humans, Sherlock), Yusuf Gatewood (The originals, Good Omens) and Marin Ireland (The Good Doctor, Girls, Masters of Sex).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.