The Twin Melody, queens of the TikTok, in ‘Viajeros Cuatro’

Originally from Ordizia, the twins Paula and Aitana Etxeberría have achieved international success as Twin Melody. These fun singers will guide the team to the top of the monte Igueldo through the historic funicular opened in 1912 to enjoy spectacular views of the city. In addition, they will ride the oldest operating steel Swiss mountain (a type of roller coaster).

From the hand of chef Martín Berasategui, the team will tour the port and the Old Town of the Gipuzkoan capital, Donostia-San Sebastián. There, they will stroll through the streets where he grew up as a child. Later, in his restaurant, he will cook some kokotxas with clams. Also, Marijo Villalba, with an extensive track record in Nordic walking and monitor of this sport, will accompany the reporter through the arena of the La Concha beach.

Singer and architect Mikel Erentxun, a former member of the legendary Duncan Dhu group, will tour the historic center of Hondarribia. Strolling through its medieval streets, he will reveal his passion for cinema and show the real settings in which the film was shot Papillon. In addition, among pintxos, he will confess some of his superstitions with clothing and the seventh art. The team will also navigate the mouth of the bidasoa river with the actor and presenter Andoni Aguirregomezkorta.

Zurriola Beach, Zumaia, Game of Thrones and Getaria scenarios

In the Zurriola Beach Travelers Four you will meet the fittest man in Spain. Alexander Anasagasti, recognized as ‘fittest in Spain’ and Spanish representative at the Crossfit Games in the United States, he will explain some of the keys to traditional Basque sport and will prove his strength as a harrijasotzaile or stone lifter.

The program will also meet Eloisa Patat, exmodelo argentina, who has lived in Donosti for four years with her husband, professional basketball player Fede Van Lacke. It will show the most luxurious part of the capital and will ‘sneak’ into the Bette Davis Suite at the glamorous Hotel María Cristina, where the stars who visit the San Sebastián International Film Festival are housed.

Travelers Four you will also meet Imanol López, a former professional player with a pointy basket, in the pediment where he trained as a child and will travel with streets of zumaia, his hometown, and one of the real settings of Eight Basque surnames, the highest grossing and most viewed film in the history of Spanish cinema. In addition, you will practice paddle surfing along the coast to appreciate the peculiar Flysch cliffs, one of the scenarios of Game of Thrones.

Finally, the program will scroll to Getaria, which houses one of the existing appellations of origin of txakolí, a type of wine. In addition, it is the birthplace of the fashion designer Balenciaga. Settled in the municipality for 14 years, the chef Enrique Fleischmann It will show its restaurant, installed right in the port at the foot of the iconic mountain known as Getaria’s mouse by the shape of its silhouette.

