The TV shows that will premiere this season

The new television season begins with many novelties in the world of entertainment, and almost all with a common denominator: the presence of celebrities in contests, culinary competitions or games. These are the programs that we will see:

TELECINCO

The blue chain will open its fall offers with Idol kids, he talent show Children’s musical, recorded months ago, and that will have Isabel Pantoja, Edurne and Carlos Jean as a jury. Jesús Vázquez will take the reins of this television show.

Following the success of the first season of The island of temptations, and with a change of driver, Sandra Barneda for Mónica Naranjo, a second installment of the reality. They will also record a third in the Dominican Republic.

Bertín Osborne returns in September with My house is yours. Concha Velasco, Lydia Lozano and Vicky Martín Berrocal, among others, will speak with the presenter in places that have marked their lives. AND To see you again you will have more surprises and encounters.

FOUR

Samantha and the life of It was the first bet of the red chain for this season. Every Tuesday, and after a first meeting with Ruth Lorenzo, the journalist will delve into the biographies of Ainhoa ​​Arteta, Yolanda Ramos or the soccer player Cesc Fàbregas, among other celebrities. And Jesús Vázquez will take command of Women and men and vice versa, after the departure of Toñi Moreno.

ANTENNA 3

The last channel The voice, his star program. Their coaches, Laura Pausini, Alejandro Sanz, Pablo López and Antonio Orozco, have announced their imminent return from the desert. And go back to Your face is familiar to me, interrupted by the pandemic, with four galas, including the grand finale.

Arturo Valls will lead Mask Singer: guess who sings, adaptation of the American format, where its contestants will have to discover which famous singer is hiding under a mask. New specials coming soon Who wants to be a millionaire?, with David Broncano, Aitana Sánchez Gijón or Javier Sardá competing. And in the second batch of The game of rings with Jorge Fernández at the helm, we will see Los Morancos or David Bustamante as guests.

On your side, The challenge, Roberto Leal and Pablo Motos’ project, which emerged from their production company, will star “people who are not trained for something, but do it,” says the host of The anthill. AND I slip, with Arturo Valls, will return with more laughs.

THE 1

The highlight of the public is MasterChef Celebrity 5, with profiles as diverse as Florentino Fernández, Perico Delgado or Celia Villalobos. Will also return Journey to the center of TV, with Santiago Segura as driver.

