‘The truth about the Savolta case’, by Antonio Drove, in ‘History of our cinema’

Barcelona, ​​early 20th century. The political and labor instability is alarming. Sunday ‘Pajarito’ de Soto (Jose Luis Lopez Vazquez) is a poor journalist, full of ideals, who investigates the violent death of a worker at the Savolta arms factory. Lepprince (Charles denner) is Savolta’s henchman, a Frenchman who intends to marry María Rosa, the owner’s daughter. This wedding allows the Savolta family to be accepted by the Catalan gentry. Savolta is assassinated at the hands of an alleged anarchist, but “little bird” knows the true identity of the murderer.

From Eduardo Mendoza’s pen to cinema

The truth about the Savolta case is the film adaptation of the novel of the same title written by Eduardo Mendoza, the book with which the Catalan author began his career as a director, who would later see his other novels reach the big screen, such as The city of prodigies (1999) or The year of the flood (2004). Antonio Drove He directed the film that is broadcast today on television, work in which he also worked as a screenwriter with Antonio Larreta.

Jose Luis Lopez Vazquez was the great protagonist of The truth about the Savolta case, the winner of the Goya de Honor in 2004 led a very international cast, with the presence of the French Charles denner or the Italians Omero Antonutti, Steffania Sandrelli or Ettore Manni.

Esp.-Fran.-Ita., 1979. Drama. 130 min. Dir .: Antonio Drove. Int .: José Luis López Vázquez, Ovidi Montllor, Omero Antonutti, Charles Denner, Stefania Sandrelli, Ettore Manni, Alfredo Pea, Alfred Lucchetti, Julia Goytisolo.

