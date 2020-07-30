‘The trip’ and ‘The last Christmas’, the newest in the series ‘This Is Us’

This week in This Is Us, Randall is still very hurt with his mother after discovering and feeling like a betrayal on the part of his mother, the one that hid all these years from his biological father. The brothers will celebrate their last Christmas together in the family cabin. Kevin decides to fight for his work, with the unexpected support of Sloane.

Chapter 9: The Journey

Randall can’t forgive his mother for keeping William secretly during all these years.

Kevin is scared by the announcement of Kate of undergoing a stomach reduction operation.

When the brothers find out that Rebecca He plans to sell the family country house, they head there, where a chaotic and particular celebration will take place.

Chapter 10: Last Christmas

The Pearson family spends Christmas in hospital for Kate’s appendicitis operation and meets el doctor K, who attended Rebecca’s delivery and is now in the hospital after an accident. The Pearsons they realize that the doctor needs them as much now as they once needed him.

Because of the cancellation of his work, Kevin is seen celebrating Hanukah with Sloane and his family. Together they will find a way to keep their role going despite all the setbacks.

