The trailer for Bryan Cranston’s new series that will take your breath away

“I’m excited to share with you the trailer for my new Your Honor series. It’s heartbreaking, it even makes me anxious to see it! “, Bryan Cranston has explained on social networks. He is not without reason. It’s looking at the images and you almost forget to breathe when you see the story about a judge who wants to cover up an unintentional run-over.

The case is not that simple. It is not just a story of “a desperate father who does not assume that his son must face the consequences of his actions”. The problem is that the victim of the outrage, who died, was the son of the most important and lethal mafia family in the area. If they discover that the judge’s son is the author of the murder, the young man can also say goodbye to his life.









The series adapts the Israeli production Kvodo by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and will be a 10-episode miniseries. In the American adaptation it is written by Peter Moffat, the British screenwriter who has worked on Undercover or The Village. At his side he has Robert and Michelle King as executive producers, the authors of legal series such as The good wife, The good fight or the paranormal

Bryan Cranston, winner of four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Dramatic Actor for his role as Walter White in Breaking bad

, will be accompanied by Hope Davis (

Love Life

), Carmen Ejogo (True detective), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call me by your name), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The night of), Isiah Whitlock Jr (The Wire) y Hunter Doohan (Truth be told).







Confessing that you have run over someone is not so simple when your victim is the son of a family of gangsters who will kill you if they find out





It is a Showtime production, which will premiere in December. The exact date and the platform that will broadcast it in Spain have yet to be specified. Although, taking into account that Movistar has an agreement with the US channel, it is expected that it will reach the Telefónica platform.























