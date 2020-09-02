The ‘Ties of blood’ of Concha Piquer, the queen of the copla

Piquer shell, diva of the Spanish copla, is the protagonist of Lazos de sangre. The program counts the story of a modern woman, ahead of her time, enterprising and with character, who triumphed in New York in the 1920s. His granddaughters and son-in-law Ramiro Oliveros, are in charge of remembering the artist.

His voice was the postwar soundtrack. In a strange land, green eyes or Tattoo are some of the most popular songs of Concha Piquer. Songs that have also been part of the repertoire of his daughter Concha Márquez Piquer, currently retired from the stage. Her second husband, actor Ramiro Oliveros, reveals the reasons why he has decided to retire in silence.

They will be his granddaughters, Concha Romero and Iris Oliveros, who remember to Blood ties what your grandmother was like and how she lived her scandalous love story with the bullfighter Antonio Marquez, who was married when they met.

Artists of the stature of Miguel Poveda or Diana Navarro they highlight the importance of Concha Piquer’s lyrics. AND Hope Aguirre talks about the figure of Curro Romero, first husband of Concha Marquez Piquer.

In the discussion with Boris Izaguirre will participate Nieves Herrero, Encarna Polo, Joaquín Hurtado, Ramón Borrajo Domarco, José Manuel Parada and Carlos Pérez Gimeno.

The Blood ties that we have already seen

Blood ties, directed by Carmen Delgado and produced by RTVE In collaboration with Tesseo Productions, makes an intimate portrait of great names in our country.

This season, the show has already addressed the lives of Carmen Sevilla, Albano, Martes y Trece, Laura Valenzuela, Ángel Nieto, José Bono, Antonia Dell’Atte, Manolo Escobar, Sara Montiel, Los Windsor and Paco Rabal and Asunción Balaguer. In future installments you will discover who was hiding behind the success of Camilo Sesto and will remember Paco de Lucia.

The valuable RTVE Documentary Fund This season it once again plays a fundamental role in the story of the history of each family. Fragments of performances, films, interviews and participation in television shows RTVE, like the NODE, to know the origins; to the present.

